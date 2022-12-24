The Spanish royal family has released their very own Christmas card — and it looks a little different this year

This season: Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain released them 2022 christmas card. But instead of seeing the whole family take a picture together, the royals have chosen to take things a different course.

to me Welcome! magazine, the royal couple released their annual holiday card. However, the pair was not shown in the snap. Instead, they chose to put the spotlight on their daughters.

Casa de SM el Rey/Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images

In the photo (see above), Infanta Sofia, 15, is seen cuddling her big sister, Princess Leonor, 17, as they pose against a backdrop completely engulfed in Bright autumn leaves. The amazing location, you ask? Members of the royal family took the photo in the gardens of the Zarzuela Palace, located in Madrid. (And we can’t get over how grown they are!)

The princesses signed the card and sent a special message to everyone. The note read: “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023. With much affection and best wishes.”

Casa de SM el Rey/Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images

The Spanish royal family isn’t the only one who has issued an annual Christmas card. earlier this month, Prince and Princess of Wales Unveil Christmas card image for the year. In a photo shared on the couple’s Instagram account, the Wells family casually walked together, holding hands while wearing their coordinating navy blue and white outfit.

The caption read, “Share a new family photo for this year’s Christmas card!” With an emoji of a tree.

I wish the royal family a happy holiday!

Everything we know about the Spanish royal family