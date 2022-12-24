December 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Darlene Love’s shows sell out after Mariah Carey calls the Queen of Christmas

Roxanne Bacchus December 24, 2022 2 min read

Darlene Love Feeling the love this holiday season… Her offerings are sold out after receiving blessings from her Mariah CareyPainted by the absolute queen of Christmas.

darlene rep, Lynn Evanshe tells TMZ… Darlene hasn’t personally spoken to the MC since all the joking on social media about who should take the title Queen of Christmas, but she couldn’t be happier after Mariah gave her flowers.

Waiting for your permission to upload Instagram media.

ICYMI, Mariah posted a sincere IG post honoring Darlene…and giving her the title of Queen of Christmas.

Darlene’s team says the acknowledgment helped sell all 11 of their holiday packages! Some of these fans have sworn allegiance between her and Mariah… which confirms that there is enough love to go around between them.

Darlene Love

A fan sent her a message saying… “I’ve never had a crush before and never heard of you but if Mariah says you’re the Queen of Christmas I’m a fan.”

There was a lot of back and forth around the IOC title after Mariah Carey came forward to it trademark on the phrasewhich was rejected. It didn’t sit well with Darlene, who felt anyone should be free to use the term, Including herself.

Darlene’s song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is a hit this holiday season, as are her version of “White Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland” and her “Home Alone 2” track, “All Alone on Christmas.”

How cool… Darlene wants to team up with Maria to remake this amazing Christmas game for 2023.

See also  Nick Jonas spends Father's Day in Los Angeles while his wife Priyanka Chopra sings in her praise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Chris Pratt beekeeper buzzes about being stung in the eye as she replies: ‘Leave the bee saving to me’

December 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborah Lee Furness dance alongside Ryan Reynolds in holiday video

December 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Bill Nighy will break your heart

December 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Darlene Love’s shows sell out after Mariah Carey calls the Queen of Christmas

December 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Soyuz rescue vehicle could arrive at the space station in February

December 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Pele’s daughter shares a gif with her father in the hospital

December 24, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Rumored Intel Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs Will Be Canceled, LGA 1851 May Support Triple Core Families

December 24, 2022 Len Houle