Darlene Love’s shows sell out after Mariah Carey calls the Queen of Christmas

Darlene Love Feeling the love this holiday season… Her offerings are sold out after receiving blessings from her Mariah CareyPainted by the absolute queen of Christmas.

darlene rep, Lynn Evanshe tells TMZ… Darlene hasn’t personally spoken to the MC since all the joking on social media about who should take the title Queen of Christmas, but she couldn’t be happier after Mariah gave her flowers.

ICYMI, Mariah posted a sincere IG post honoring Darlene…and giving her the title of Queen of Christmas.

Darlene’s team says the acknowledgment helped sell all 11 of their holiday packages! Some of these fans have sworn allegiance between her and Mariah… which confirms that there is enough love to go around between them.

A fan sent her a message saying… “I’ve never had a crush before and never heard of you but if Mariah says you’re the Queen of Christmas I’m a fan.”

There was a lot of back and forth around the IOC title after Mariah Carey came forward to it trademark on the phrasewhich was rejected. It didn’t sit well with Darlene, who felt anyone should be free to use the term, Including herself.

Darlene’s song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is a hit this holiday season, as are her version of “White Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland” and her “Home Alone 2” track, “All Alone on Christmas.”