“Boss in Boots” star Antonio Banderas talks about his life-changing heart attack

“Puss in Boots: star of The Last Wish Antonio Banderaswho suffered Heart attack In 2017, remember to step away from experimentation with a new outlook on life while you’re at it A recent interview with Page Six.
Banderas, who participated in the latest addition to “a partnerFilm ”, revealed his point of view after the heart attack He said it was not dangerous and did not cause any damage in 2017.
The “Puss in Boots” star, who reportedly received stents in his arteries following his heart attack, told the publication that the experience was “probably one of the best things” that happened in his life.
“I realized that it was probably one of the best things that happened in my life because the things that didn’t matter and that I worried about every day, don’t make sense,” Banderas said.
“I was like, ‘Why am I worried about it if I’m going to die?’ I always knew [that I was going to die]But now I know. I saw him here.”
Banderas said his friends and family — including his daughter Stella and his “career as an actor” remained in the aftermath of the heart attack while he was separated from other things he “thought were important before but weren’t.”
The actor has previously been candid about his heart attack over the years and Associated Press This exit Pedro Almodovar – with whom he worked on Golden Globe And the OscarNominated “Pain and Glory” – Tell him not to “hide that thing” while he’s filming the flick.
“I knew exactly what he was talking about, because after you’ve had a heart attack, you receive so much information about what life is that it’s hard to describe in words, but it’s just a new way of understanding life itself,” Banderas told the news service in 2019.
