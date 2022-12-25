“Boss in Boots” star Antonio Banderas talks about his life-changing heart attack

Banderas, who participated in the latest addition to “a partnerFilm ”, revealed his point of view after the heart attack He said it was not dangerous and did not cause any damage in 2017.

The “Puss in Boots” star, who reportedly received stents in his arteries following his heart attack, told the publication that the experience was “probably one of the best things” that happened in his life.

“I realized that it was probably one of the best things that happened in my life because the things that didn’t matter and that I worried about every day, don’t make sense,” Banderas said.

“I was like, ‘Why am I worried about it if I’m going to die?’ I always knew [that I was going to die]But now I know. I saw him here.”

Antonio Banderas attends the Jazz premiere of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Dec. 13 in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Banderas said his friends and family — including his daughter Stella and his “career as an actor” remained in the aftermath of the heart attack while he was separated from other things he “thought were important before but weren’t.”