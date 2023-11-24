By Brian Gallagher for Dailymail.com





It looks like Kendall Jenner has come a long way in the cutlery business, as her sister Kylie Jenner shared a new video of herself chopping onions for Thanksgiving.

Kendall, 28, made headlines during a Season 1 episode of The Kardashians, where she was seen awkwardly cutting up a cucumber for a snack.

However, the supermodel accepted the criticism, and even dressed as a cucumber for Halloween in 2022.

It looks like Kendall has been practicing her chopping methods, as her sister Kylie Jenner recorded her chopping onions with ease on Thursday.

As Kendall quickly discovered that Kylie was recording, Kendall let out a laugh and said, “Kylie!” Damn you!

Tableware: It looks like Kendall Jenner has come a long way in the tableware business, as her sister Kylie Jenner shared a new video of herself chopping onions for Thanksgiving.

Season 1: Kendall, 28, made headlines during a Season 1 episode of The Kardashians, where she was seen awkwardly cutting up a cucumber for a snack.

Kylie responded: “You’re doing a good job!” They laughed, as the next short video clip showed the vegetables they were boiling in a pot.

Kylie also shared an undated snapshot of all the siblings at Thanksgiving, as well as a glimpse of her Christmas tree.

The cucumber incident occurred in the seventh episode of the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians in late May 2022.

The incident happened when Kris Jenner was visiting Kendall and she decided to prepare a snack that involved chopping up some cucumbers.

When Kris suggested that the chef come in and cut the cucumbers for her, Kendall insisted, “I make my own.” “All you have to do is chop some cucumbers, it’s very easy.”

“You, girl,” Kris added, while Kendall admitted: “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t come near me.” I’m not a professional at all.

While the incident has been brought up multiple times on the show and online, Jenner discussed it again in June with Wall Street Journal.

“Let me say I succeeded in cutting the ‘cucumber’.” “If anyone says I can’t cut a cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully,” Jenner said.

Throwback: Kylie also shared an undated throwback snapshot of all the siblings at Thanksgiving, as well as a glimpse of her Christmas tree

Snack: The incident happened when Kris Jenner was visiting Kendall and she decided to prepare a snack that involved chopping some cucumber

ONLINE: While the incident has been brought up several times on the show and online, Jenner discussed it again in June with the Wall Street Journal.

‘I didn’t hurt anyone. “So I can cut the cucumber,” she insisted.

Kendall revealed in the new episode of The Kardashians that her half-sister Kim Kardashian secretly did not like her look at the Met Gala.

“Kim was saying to me all night, she’s like, ‘No, no, it’s great, it’s great, you look great.’ I love him, love him, love him,” Kendall begins.

“And then North and Penelope were in my room afterward, and I was like, ‘Guys, who was your favorite that night?’ And they were like, ‘You were actually our favorite.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, really stop?’” Kendall added. “They would say, ‘Yes, we really liked your character, you were our favorite.’

I told her, “Your mother said she liked my appearance, too,” and she said, “She was lying.” “She told me she didn’t like the way you looked,” Kendall says, which shocks Kylie.

“I was surprised,” Kendall admits. “Whatever, but I was North’s favorite, so that’s all that matters, and Penelope,” Kylie adds, “the kids always know that.”