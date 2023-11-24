November 24, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“Wish” and “Napoleon” compete at the box office

“Wish” and “Napoleon” compete at the box office

Roxanne Bacchus November 24, 2023 2 min read

Disney

While Thanksgiving used to be a busy time to watch movies, that’s not the case this year by the looks of it even with a slew of new releases.

On its first full day on Wednesday, Disney’s animated film “Wish” earned just $8.3 million, while Ridley Scott’s historical epic “Napoleon” earned $7.7 million.

Their forecasts for the five-day Thanksgiving holiday have now been revised, with the film now tracking at just over $37 million and $30 million respectively for the period — forecasts for “Wish” are down while “Napoleon” is up.

Not only did both films receive mixed reviews from critics, but they were both saddled with massive $200 million budgets. Audiences were relatively happy with “Wish,” which earned an A- CinemaScore in polls, but “Napoleon” was less well received with a B-.

Globally, “Napoleon” is aiming to make nearly $65 million by the end of Sunday — a solid figure for an R-rated 2.5-hour biopic about a military leader, but that’s a hefty budget that doesn’t stop — even if it comes from a company. Apple with its many products. Market capitalization is trillion dollars.

Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes also remains in the mix, with the film taking in $7.3 million on Wednesday, bringing its domestic total to nearly $63.6 million after its opening last Friday.

In fact, the film could come out on top with estimates of its five-day holiday takings hovering around $40 million. With the added bonus that it costs half as much as its competition, and with tax breaks and lucrative foreign sales already covering a significant portion of the production budget, it looks to be in a fairly healthy position.

See also  Jordan Peele's Nope is out, check out what people are saying about the horror movie

“Trolls Band Together,” produced by Universal and DreamWorks Animation, ranked fourth with revenues of $5.1 million, and is expected to achieve $27 million during the five days. The horror film “Thanksgiving,” directed by Eli Roth, came in fifth place with revenues of $1.8 million on Wednesday and is expected to reach $10.1 million in five days. The Marvels movie continues to flop with just $1.5 million on Wednesday.

source: diverse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“You’re doing a good job!”

November 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The winner of the 2023 National Dog Show is Stache the Sealyham terrier: NPR

November 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Challenge Players Plan to File Lawsuit Over Injury Claims – Deadline

November 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

“Wish” and “Napoleon” compete at the box office

November 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

New constraints on the presence of lightweight dark matter in the Milky Way

November 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Darron Bland enters the Defensive Player of the Year discussion

November 24, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Dbrand is suing Casetify for ripping off its Teardown designs

November 24, 2023 Len Houle