While Thanksgiving used to be a busy time to watch movies, that’s not the case this year by the looks of it even with a slew of new releases.

On its first full day on Wednesday, Disney’s animated film “Wish” earned just $8.3 million, while Ridley Scott’s historical epic “Napoleon” earned $7.7 million.

Their forecasts for the five-day Thanksgiving holiday have now been revised, with the film now tracking at just over $37 million and $30 million respectively for the period — forecasts for “Wish” are down while “Napoleon” is up.

Not only did both films receive mixed reviews from critics, but they were both saddled with massive $200 million budgets. Audiences were relatively happy with “Wish,” which earned an A- CinemaScore in polls, but “Napoleon” was less well received with a B-.

Globally, “Napoleon” is aiming to make nearly $65 million by the end of Sunday — a solid figure for an R-rated 2.5-hour biopic about a military leader, but that’s a hefty budget that doesn’t stop — even if it comes from a company. Apple with its many products. Market capitalization is trillion dollars.

Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes also remains in the mix, with the film taking in $7.3 million on Wednesday, bringing its domestic total to nearly $63.6 million after its opening last Friday.

In fact, the film could come out on top with estimates of its five-day holiday takings hovering around $40 million. With the added bonus that it costs half as much as its competition, and with tax breaks and lucrative foreign sales already covering a significant portion of the production budget, it looks to be in a fairly healthy position.

“Trolls Band Together,” produced by Universal and DreamWorks Animation, ranked fourth with revenues of $5.1 million, and is expected to achieve $27 million during the five days. The horror film “Thanksgiving,” directed by Eli Roth, came in fifth place with revenues of $1.8 million on Wednesday and is expected to reach $10.1 million in five days. The Marvels movie continues to flop with just $1.5 million on Wednesday.

