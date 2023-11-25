Beloved former Seattle weathercaster Steve Ball dies of Alzheimer’s – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Seattle’s beloved former weather anchor, Steve PaulHe died, according to what his wife posted on Facebook on Friday.
Paul was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, which prompted his retirement after nearly half a century at the Como News.
“I am here to share the sad news that my dear husband, my love, has passed away from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He battled this terrible disease privately for many years, with every fiber of his being,” his wife wrote.
According to what was reported by Komo NewsPaul graduated from Tye High School in Seattle, went to the University of Washington, and then started at Como as a writer.
Paul retired in 2019 after 40 years in broadcasting.
He was also a feature reporter, sports reporter, and program producer before becoming a weather broadcaster.
Paul has won seven Emmy Awards and the Sigma Delta Chi Society Award for Professional Journalism. He has also received gold and bronze medals from the New York International Film Festival, an American Scene Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, two “Telly Awards,” and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Religious Broadcasting. He was also part of a news team that won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast in America.
“He was an extraordinary man, a husband, father and good friend to so many. Please know that he truly loved his job and this community and felt honored to be a part of your lives. You have all been so good to him and so good to us. Our hearts are irreparably broken. Please pray for me,” his wife wrote. For him and for our family.
Paul leaves behind his wife Michelle and daughters Lindsay and Marissa.
