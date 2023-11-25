Beloved former Seattle weathercaster Steve Ball dies of Alzheimer’s – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Seattle’s beloved former weather anchor, Steve PaulHe died, according to what his wife posted on Facebook on Friday.

Paul was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, which prompted his retirement after nearly half a century at the Como News.

“I am here to share the sad news that my dear husband, my love, has passed away from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He battled this terrible disease privately for many years, with every fiber of his being,” his wife wrote.

According to what was reported by Komo NewsPaul graduated from Tye High School in Seattle, went to the University of Washington, and then started at Como as a writer.

