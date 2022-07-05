Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire in America

It is shining like a diamond.

Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire in the US – pushing Kim Kardashian into second place.

The 34-year-old singer recently made Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest people self-made women For the third year in a row, it ranked 21st overall. She is the only billionaire under 40 on the list.

The youngest billionaire on the Forbes list is Kardashian, 41, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Rihanna’s net worth is now $1.4 billion, which is part of her successful music career. Most of it comes from her entrepreneurial endeavors, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty.

in March , Bloomberg Lingerie company Savage X Fenty said it was working with advisors on an initial public offering that could value the company at $3 billion or more. Rihanna owns 30 percent of that company.

The nine Grammy Awards winner also owns 50 percent of Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 and generated $550 million in revenue in 2020. French luxury fashion group LVMH owns the other half of the company.

Rihanna celebrates her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Joya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In 2012, the “Love On The Brain” singer started a charitable fund called the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), with the goal of “supporting and funding groundbreaking education initiatives and climate change adaptation,” according to the website.

A year after launching the foundation, the CEO of Fenty Beauty ran two lipstick campaigns with MAC Cosmetics, raising $60 million for women and children living with HIV/AIDS. In February 2020, CLF was named one of the world’s most innovative nonprofits by The Fast Company.

But Rihanna’s primary focus isn’t money – she’s about “work, work, work, work, work, work.”

She said in 2019 New York times“I never thought I’d make that much money, so the number wouldn’t stop me from working.”