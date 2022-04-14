April 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Salma Hayek replaces Thandie Newton in HBO Max - The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek replaces Thandie Newton in HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter

Roxanne Bacchus April 14, 2022 2 min read

Thandwe Newton Leaves Magic Mikethe last dance With Salma Hayek taking over her role in the Warner Bros movie. Production recently started in London.

Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the Warner Bros. Pictures production. Magic Mike’s last dance “To handle family matters,” a Warner spokesperson said in a statement.

Magic Mike’s last dance It will premiere exclusively on HBO Max and see Channing Tatum return as a male stripper Mike Lane, a character loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. The plot details are not yet known the last danceThe film is expected to conclude the story of Magic Mike.

the first Magic Mike The film grossed $167 million at the box office and was followed by a 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL. The combined global gross of both films was nearly $300 million. The franchise also spawned a profitable theatrical show, Magic Mike Live, which was shown in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.

Steven Soderbergh will return to the director’s chair, having left in 2015. Reid Caroline, who was behind the scripts for the first two Magic Mike Movies, back to writing.

Newton is currently working on screens with Chris Pine in All the old knivesand appeared last year in memories For Warner Bros. and her Westworld Co-creator Lisa Joy. Hayek appeared in the Marvel Studios movie last year eternity Ridley Scott Gucci House He has a voice role in the upcoming animation feature Puss in Boots: Last Wish. It has been represented by CAA, Management 360, and Laird & Sobel.

See also  Arden Cho from Teen Wolf's Arden Cho refuses to revive the movie after offering her half the salary of her white co-workers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Cedric MacMillan, bodybuilder, dies at 44

April 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Catholic app Hallow and Mark Wahlberg launch partnership

April 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Ireland Baldwin explains why she underwent a ‘mini-face-lift’ at the age of 26

April 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Salma Hayek replaces Thandie Newton in HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter

April 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Ars tours the clean room of the asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft at JPL

April 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks doubt superstar will play first game against Jazz, says report

April 14, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The Unlisted Switch To Android iOS App from Google helps you to switch from iPhone to Android

April 14, 2022 Len Houle