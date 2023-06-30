The best horror, sci-fi, and fantasy movies broadcasting in July 2023

What’s available on Max 1st July?

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

Kojo (1983)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: The Ascension (2003)

Color Express (2018)

Artemis Hotel (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Poseidon (2006)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Steele (1997)

The Teenage Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Goose (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 (1993)

Tenacious D in Choosing Fate (2006)

Animation (2003)

Descent (2006)

Lineage: Part Two (2009)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Under the Silver Lagoon (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: The Legacy (2005)

Where’s the Wild Things (2009)

Yogi Bear (film, 2010)

What is available in Max 13 July?

Greenlight Project (reboot), Season 1, Max Original

What is available in Max 27 July?

Harley Quinn, Season Four

What’s available on Max 28th July?

Gotham Knights (2023)

Superman and Lois, Season 3