July 1, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The best horror, sci-fi, and fantasy movies broadcasting in July 2023

Roxanne Bacchus June 30, 2023
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
picture: new line

What’s available on Max 1st July?

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

Kojo (1983)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: The Ascension (2003)

Color Express (2018)

Artemis Hotel (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Poseidon (2006)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Steele (1997)

The Teenage Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Goose (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 (1993)

Tenacious D in Choosing Fate (2006)

Animation (2003)

Descent (2006)

Lineage: Part Two (2009)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Under the Silver Lagoon (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: The Legacy (2005)

Where’s the Wild Things (2009)

Yogi Bear (film, 2010)

What is available in Max 13 July?

Greenlight Project (reboot), Season 1, Max Original

What is available in Max 27 July?

Harley Quinn, Season Four

What’s available on Max 28th July?

Gotham Knights (2023)

Superman and Lois, Season 3

See also  SNL says goodbye to Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Indiana Jones: What do (real) archaeologists think of his legacy?

June 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Travis Scott is facing possible criminal charges for allegedly crushing crowds in Texas

June 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

A teenage suspect wanted in a murder case turned in by his mother

June 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

The best horror, sci-fi, and fantasy movies broadcasting in July 2023

June 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Saturn’s rings look great in this first James Webb Telescope image of the gas giant

June 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Adam Wainwright’s struggles hit a poignant new low in the Cardinals’ loss

June 30, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

United Airlines is struggling to resolve flight disruptions

June 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley