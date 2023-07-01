July 1, 2023

A famous comic plane makes an emergency landing

Roxanne Bacchus July 1, 2023 2 min read

Deputies say a famous comic plane makes an emergency landing in North Carolina


Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias was on a plane that had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday shortly before 1 p.m., local emergency officials responded to an aircraft that veered off the end of the runway at West Carolina Regional Airport, deputies said. According to the deputies, the aircraft, a Gulfstream N924MB, had trouble coming to a stop for an unknown reason and skidded about 600 feet from the end of the runway. One of the passengers on the plane was the famous national comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, who recorded his experience and showed the crash site on his Instagram page. According to deputies, Valleytown Fire and Rescue reported no injuries and this incident will be investigated by multiple agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

