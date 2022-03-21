Miley Cyrus releases a fast-paced teaser clip in a sheer suit after performing at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus releases a fast-paced teaser in a sheer suit after performing at Lollapalooza in Chile
Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Sunday with a high-energy clip in which she wore a skin-tight suit.
The music star, 29, commented on the clip, “GO B **** GO!” Using the hashtags, #Alert and #MILEYLIVE.
In the frenetic black-and-white clip, Cyrus had a short blonde, dancing bob and a bob, later saying the phrase “Go b**** go!”
The singer was seen wearing sunglasses in parts of the music clip.
The fast-paced humor included several close-ups of the singer with full-body shots as she walked from a dark room toward a light door.
The Wrecking Ball artist had an action-packed weekend as she topped the Lollapalooza Chile 2022 tournament, held in Santiago, Chile at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos.
Cyrus wore a metallic light blue jumpsuit with black boots to the concert, which also featured A$AP Rocky and DJ Alesso.
In a clip she later posted on social media from her concert outing, Cyrus addressed her fans about her enthusiasm for hitting the road again and her appreciation for Chilean culture.
I knew these festivals would be very special because I was inspired by all of me and inspired by the culture, all the colors and traditions. And I love…a culture that respects and honors all that was before us.
Cyrus added, “I see a lot of evolution too, I see a lot of pride flags here… I see a lot of cute boys with some makeup on, a bit more makeup than me if humanly possible.”
I wanted to put together a show that, like you, honors every part of my history, present, and future.
Cyrus is seen dancing on the floor in the clip
The singer was seen on stage in Santiago, Chile on Saturday
