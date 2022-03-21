Miley Cyrus releases a fast-paced teaser clip in a sheer suit after performing at Lollapalooza

March 21, 2022

Roxanne Bacchus March 21, 2022 2 min read

Miley Cyrus releases a fast-paced teaser in a sheer suit after performing at Lollapalooza in Chile

By Adam S. Levy for Dailymail.com

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Sunday with a high-energy clip in which she wore a skin-tight suit.

The music star, 29, commented on the clip, “GO B **** GO!” Using the hashtags, #Alert and #MILEYLIVE.

In the frenetic black-and-white clip, Cyrus had a short blonde, dancing bob and a bob, later saying the phrase “Go b**** go!”

The singer was seen wearing sunglasses in parts of the music clip.

The fast-paced humor included several close-ups of the singer with full-body shots as she walked from a dark room toward a light door.

The Wrecking Ball artist had an action-packed weekend as she topped the Lollapalooza Chile 2022 tournament, held in Santiago, Chile at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos.

Cyrus wore a metallic light blue jumpsuit with black boots to the concert, which also featured A$AP Rocky and DJ Alesso.

The music star commented on the clip, “GO B **** GO!” With the hashtag #Alert and #MILEYLIVE

In a clip she later posted on social media from her concert outing, Cyrus addressed her fans about her enthusiasm for hitting the road again and her appreciation for Chilean culture.

I knew these festivals would be very special because I was inspired by all of me and inspired by the culture, all the colors and traditions. And I love…a culture that respects and honors all that was before us.

Cyrus added, “I see a lot of evolution too, I see a lot of pride flags here… I see a lot of cute boys with some makeup on, a bit more makeup than me if humanly possible.”

I wanted to put together a show that, like you, honors every part of my history, present, and future.

The singer was seen on stage in Santiago, Chile on Saturday

