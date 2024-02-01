WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is at a loss for words about Vince McMahon's lawsuit

Eric Bischoff said there are many innocent people affected by the lawsuit, including close friends and family members of the victim, as well as Vince McMahon's family, including his son Shane, daughter Stephanie, and wife Linda. He said this also includes those who work for the company and have nothing to do with these accusations. He even said that he had a fleeting moment where he wondered if it was time for him to step away from the wrestling business.

“These are people that I've met and worked with and I see how they treat others and they have to put up with that as well. And the people who work there, there's a lot of people… “The people there, who work hard every day and are good family members, honest people who contribute to the community and help others. “I mean the really good people I know there personally have been affected by this.”

Bischoff and host Conrad Thompson discussed the idea of ​​the “McMahon” name being erased from WWE history, as well as McMahon's grandchildren having to go to school and deal with the fallout from the lawsuit. Bischoff mentioned that Shane McMahon's son, Declan, is a freshman in college. He said he will have to go to school knowing that many of his classmates have read the gruesome details of the lawsuit.

“How do you react to that? How does the young man react to that?” He said. “And the granddaughters, like the name McMahon, will be up there with Chris Benoit in a lot of people's minds. He'll be a name not to mention, the way things stand at this point.” “.