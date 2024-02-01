Robert Downey Jr. called out Margot Robbie's Barbie comments
When the rhetoric erupted on social media, it was eventually pointed out that the outrage was actually an “example of white feminism” as people highlighted the fact that the response to Margot not being nominated this year was overshadowing the success of the women who were — including the actress America. Ferreira.
And while the conversation had finally died down in recent days, Robert Downey Jr. has just reignited it — and people weren't impressed with what the actor had to say.
“Margot Robbie is underappreciated in my opinion,” Robert said. “America has this amazing speech – and she's nailed it, by the way. I watch it and I'm like, 'Wow, that was really tough.' This is like a one-act play. The whole movie hinges on it.”
“But it's so much about Robbie actively listening that I realize that Greta is really on to something here,” he added.
In response to Robert's comments on Reddit “'America Ferrera is great but…' was also a rude statement,” one person wrote in a forum. “Most of the articles I read about her nomination were just a way to disdain Margot to the point that her quotes were more about that than her actual nomination.”
Others wondered what extra credit Robert expected Margot to get, with one asking: “I'm done with that Barbie speech. Just curious which of the nominated actresses RDJ will rescind their nomination so Margot can get her credit? 🙄🙄”
Robert Camargot's comments came She broke her silence On the reaction to her and Greta being snubbed, she said during this week's SAG show: “There's no way to feel sad when you know you're that lucky.”
