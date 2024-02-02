Adele Springsteen, mother of Bruce Springsteen, dies at the age of 98

Adele Springsteen, who nurtured the budding musical talent of her son, pioneering rock star Bruce Springsteen, died Wednesday. It was 98.

Mr. Springsteen announced his mother's death at Posted on Instagram Thursday. No reason was given, but Ms. Springsteen had suffered for more than a decade from Alzheimer's disease.

Her son has been open about his relationship with his mother and the impact it has had on him.

Ms. Springsteen rented him his first guitar when he was seven years old, He said in 2021 during his Broadway show“Bruce on Broadway” ran for more than two months as the city began to emerge from pandemic-related lockdowns. The show had wide-ranging musings, including thoughts about his mother.

It was also Ms. Springsteen, he told the large Broadway audience at the St. James Theater, who danced to swing music in the 1940s and dazzled him with the joy of pop music's inspired melodies, according to NBC's “Today” show.