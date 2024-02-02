Kris Jenner in her Super Bowl ad, future 'Kardashians' show: EXCLUSIVE

LOS ANGELES – Kris Jenner is set to film today at a multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles' upscale Brentwood neighborhood, where she's filming her first-ever teaser. power commerical advertisment. It's early in the day of filming, but that's not stopping the matriarch of pop culture's first family from promoting the sequel — which, of course, she thinks should include daughter Khloe.

“I don't know what's going on. I'm just thinking about something and what would make perfect sense,” Jenner, 68, told USA TODAY. “I think I have common sense, but it's all about a timeline. What we do in our show is not literally scripted and we have no direction. We do what we do.”

The popularity of this show – first “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E! And now “The Kardashians” on Hulu — makes it hard to believe this is Jenner's first Super Bowl commercial. But alas, she can finally check that off her list as well. Oreo, the iconic 110-year-old cookie brand, is back on the big scene with its first appearance since 2013. 'Twist on It' goes back to Jenner's big decision about whether or not her family will star in reality TV . Displays. Instead of tossing a coin, Mom decides to roll a piece of cake to make the final call.

The commercial was created by The Martin Agency, directed by Emmy Award-winner Dave Laden and produced by Hungry Man Inc. And PXP. It will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on CBS.

Jenner shared some of her fond cookie memories, including how the Kardashian-Jenner family would buy Oreos with different color fillings as the seasons changed.

“Cookie happens to be older than me,” she joked. “(Oreos) are something that was in my house my entire childhood.”

As for the family reality show, this idea arose in 2006. It premiered a year later. Jenner recalled her choice to host the show, saying: “The decision was very easy for me.” “Then it was just getting the kids along for the ride. That was easy. I didn’t know if it was going to be easy or not.”

Jenner said she never imagined the series would produce 24 seasons, with the 25th to be filmed during the period in which she conducted this interview. The popularity of the TV show and the family's subsequent success also led to a second Kardashian-Jenner commercial appearing in the Super Bowl; Kim Starred in T-Mobile's 2015 campaign.

“I'm so grateful for where we are in our careers today and how far we've come and how far the family has come,” Jenner said. “And I'm very proud of them. I hope they're proud of me.”

The mother said all of her children will play a role in determining how long the reality show lasts. As for Kris herself, she used a more contemplative tone when talking about her potential next step. “About spending time with the grandchildren,” she said. “I have 13 now, which is really exciting. This is where life means a lot to me now.”

Jenner ran the idea for the Super Bowl commercial by both Kim and Khloé; The latter is known to keep a neatly organized cookie jar at home. Jenner joked that she stole Khloé's jar for the ad (Khloé commented, “You know you're wrong about this” on Instagram when Kris posted the teaser).

But was that a joke or perhaps a setup for the next commercial? People will definitely be tuning in to find out.