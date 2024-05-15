May 15, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

2024 NFL schedule released: Live updates ahead of full announcement on Wednesday

2024 NFL schedule released: Live updates ahead of full announcement on Wednesday

Joy Love May 15, 2024 2 min read

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 6, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Peacock

The first league match in Brazil features two playoff teams. It will also be the first Friday opener for teams in the NFL since 1970.

“We look forward to being a part of this historic game against the Eagles in Sao Paulo,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. Via the team’s website. “We are excited to play in front of our loyal fans in Brazil and help build on the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time two years ago, and now we are proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth.”

The Packers have played several times outside the United States, although most of them have been preseason games. They have played two preseason games in Canada (1997 in Toronto, 2019 in Winnipeg), and one in Tokyo in 1998. They have only played one regular season game on foreign soil: a 2022 contest against the New York Giants in London. Which they lost 27-22.

There will be four more international games during the 2024 NFL season, though we only know the home teams for those contests. The Carolina Panthers will be the home team for the game in Munich. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will be home teams for the games in London, as will the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will play their 12th game in London since 2013.

See also  Armando Paquette returns from North Carolina for the fifth season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Tottenham player ratings vs Manchester City – Dragosin and Bentancur impress as Son misses big chance

May 15, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Falcons Kirk Cousins ​​- The beef on Michael Penix Jr. is not helpful

May 14, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

NBA Playoffs: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Mavs to tie series at 2-2

May 14, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Two WWE superstars have been confirmed to compete to be crowned the first holder of the new championship

May 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Princeton physicists unlock secrets of kinetic magnetism

May 15, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

2024 NFL schedule released: Live updates ahead of full announcement on Wednesday

May 15, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Google Search adds a “web” filter that skips AI answers

May 15, 2024 Len Houle