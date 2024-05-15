2024 NFL schedule released: Live updates ahead of full announcement on Wednesday

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 6, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Peacock

The first league match in Brazil features two playoff teams. It will also be the first Friday opener for teams in the NFL since 1970.

“We look forward to being a part of this historic game against the Eagles in Sao Paulo,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. Via the team’s website. “We are excited to play in front of our loyal fans in Brazil and help build on the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time two years ago, and now we are proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth.”

NFL Schedule: So far, only two games have been confirmed for #the Eagles Week 1 in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers And Sunday, February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, opponent still TBD pic.twitter.com/ZKUWMfPDj6 — Sidelines – Eagles 🦅🏈 (SSN_Eagles) May 14, 2024

The Packers have played several times outside the United States, although most of them have been preseason games. They have played two preseason games in Canada (1997 in Toronto, 2019 in Winnipeg), and one in Tokyo in 1998. They have only played one regular season game on foreign soil: a 2022 contest against the New York Giants in London. Which they lost 27-22.

There will be four more international games during the 2024 NFL season, though we only know the home teams for those contests. The Carolina Panthers will be the home team for the game in Munich. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will be home teams for the games in London, as will the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will play their 12th game in London since 2013.