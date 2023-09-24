WGA strike: Hollywood studios send ‘best and final’ offer to writers as strike deadline approaches





Major film and television studios on Saturday evening made their “best and final” offer to striking writers, a person close to the situation told CNN, raising high hopes that negotiations to end the months-long strike will end with an agreement. at the end of this week.

Negotiators with the Writers Guild of America were expected to review the offer and provide their response.

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers spent Saturday negotiating for the fourth straight day. If a preliminary agreement is reached, it will still need to be ratified by ordinary members before it can enter into force.

“The WGA and AMPTP met to bargain on Saturday and will meet again on Sunday,” the two groups said in a statement.

The big four studio heads – Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix co-chairman Ted Sarandos, and NBCUniversal studio chief Donna Langley – in the Sherman Oaks room on Saturday afternoon, one person Which indicates that almost all major issues have been resolved. The person stressed that studio heads remained fully engaged in the process, despite not being directly in the room.

Spokespeople for AMPTP and the WGA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The WGA, which has more than 11,000 members, has been on strike since May 2, with the work stoppage reaching its 145th day on Saturday. The strike falls within two weeks of the longest walkout in the union’s history, which lasted 154 days in 1988. Many productions were halted even before SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA in the July 14 strike.

Negotiations between the WGA and AMPTP included disputes over wages, worker protections, and artificial intelligence.

Even if a preliminary agreement is reached, it will still need to be ratified by ordinary members before it can enter into force. Even then, without reaching an agreement with SAG-AFTRA, which represents about 160,000 actors, ending the WGA strike by itself would do little to resume halted production.

Both sides have similar sets of demands, including better wages, residual payments from streaming services for their work, and job protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

Chris Isidore, Michelle Watson and Taylor Romaine contributed to this report