Anne Hathaway recalls audition where she had to go out with 10 guys: 'It seemed disgusting'

Rick Kern/WireImage

Anne Hathaway looks back at the beginning of her career and recalls one particular audition she thought was “awful” where she had to pretend to be excited by kissing ten guys.

In a new interview, Hathaway said that in the 2000s, it was “normal” for actors to be asked to meet potential stars during chemistry auditions.

“Which is actually the worst way to do it,” she said. V magazine. “I was told: ‘We have ten men coming today and you are an actor.’” Aren't you excited to tackle them all? And I thought: Is there something wrong with me? Because I wasn't excited. I thought it looked disgusting.

She continued, “And I was very young and very aware of how easy it was to lose everything by being called difficult, so I pretended to be excited and carried on with it. It wasn't a power play, and no one was trying to be terrible or hurt me. It was a completely different time and now we know better.” better.

As a producer on The idea of ​​youThe casting process to find her on-screen romantic interest, who ended up being Nicholas Galitzine, had a different approach to testing chemistry.

“We asked each of the upcoming actors to choose a song that they felt their character would like, which they would wear to make my character dance, and then we would do a short improv. “I was sitting in a chair like we got back from dinner or a walk or something, and we “I pressed play, and we just started dancing together.”

Galitzine chose The Alabama Shake and Hathaway said the process “was easy” and the rest is history.