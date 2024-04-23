April 23, 2024

NYT Wordle answer dated April 23, 2024

Roxanne Bacchus April 23, 2024 2 min read

Be warned: This page contains spoilers for today's mystery. Solve Wordle first

Note the date before commenting. To avoid spoiling the game for others, be sure to post a comment about Wordle 1,039.

The difficulty of each puzzle is determined by averaging the number of guesses provided by a small panel of testers who are paid to solve each puzzle in advance to help us detect any issues or inconsistencies.

The average difficulty today is 6 guesses out of 6, or very difficult.

Today's word is “beloved”, a noun. According to Webster's New World College Dictionary, It refers to a person who is in a romantic or sexual relationship with another person.

Grace Ji Kim is a Korean-Canadian illustrator based in New York. Her drawings depict characters in everyday moments and situations related to current events. Ms. Kim always adds a calm and perfect touch, hoping that she can share moments of calm with her audience. She has collaborated with numerous clients, including Apple, The New Yorker, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Washington Post, Bloomberg Business, and Bloomsbury.

Leave any thoughts you have in the comments! Please follow our community guidelines:

  • Be kind. Comments are moderated for civility.

  • Are you having a technical problem? Use the Help button in the Settings menu of the gaming app.

  • See the Wordle Dictionary for information on how to talk about Wordle.

  • Want to talk about Spelling Bee? Check out our Spelling Bee forum.

  • Want to talk about communications? Check out our communications companion.

  • Are you trying to get back to the puzzle?

