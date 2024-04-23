NYT Wordle answer dated April 23, 2024

Welcome to Wordle Review. Be warned: This page contains spoilers for today's mystery. Solve Wordle firstOr scroll at your own risk.
Difficulty today
The difficulty of each puzzle is determined by averaging the number of guesses provided by a small panel of testers who are paid to solve each puzzle in advance to help us detect any issues or inconsistencies.
The average difficulty today is 6 guesses out of 6, or very difficult.
Today's word is “beloved”, a noun. According to Webster's New World College Dictionary, It refers to a person who is in a romantic or sexual relationship with another person.
Our distinguished artist
Grace Ji Kim is a Korean-Canadian illustrator based in New York. Her drawings depict characters in everyday moments and situations related to current events. Ms. Kim always adds a calm and perfect touch, hoping that she can share moments of calm with her audience. She has collaborated with numerous clients, including Apple, The New Yorker, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Washington Post, Bloomberg Business, and Bloomsbury.
In-depth reading
