Alyson Hannigan She’s celebrating her transformation from the beginning to the end of Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Hannigan, Which ranked fifth This season, she posted two photos of herself side by side Instagram December 9. The first photo was a promo of Hannigan from the show, while the second photo was taken at the finale on December 5.

In both shots, the “How I Met Your Mother” star wore a silver dress, showing off her body’s transformation after months of strenuous training.

“The before and after says it all,” Hannigan wrote in the caption. “I lost 20 pounds of weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars.”

She went to thank her dance partner, Sasha FarberHe added, “I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me get rid of my insecurities and getting me to the strong, confident place I am today!”

The 49-year-old actress reflected on her “DWTS” journey as a whole on social media in the days following the finale, celebrating the memories and friends she’s made as well as her personal accomplishments.

“I’ve learned that I’m capable of doing things that I told myself my whole life that I wasn’t capable of (I’m literally flying this free!!!) Positive attitude and trying to work hard,” she added in her caption. Instagram After December 6. “The fact that I was able to perform in the end is a win for me.”

In another post shared on December 8, Hannigan posted a video montage on Instagram Which included several behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

The former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star opened up more about her time on the show and shared her gratitude for the experience and the cast.

She also had another special note dedicated to Farber, writing in part, “Going into this journey mostly with fear, and expressing how I feel right now is indescribable.”

“I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he has given me, shared with me, and experienced with me,” she added. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for giving me the confidence and making me feel like I could do it and then getting me there and having so much fun along the way.”

Over the course of the competition leading up to the finale, Hannigan and Farber danced a dance number Viennese waltz to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”.a Paso Doble to “The Supermassive Black Hole” by MuseAnd “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift And “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins.

