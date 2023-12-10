John Lennon’s doorman remembers the singer’s last words to him after he was shot

Jay Hastings, who was working at the Dakota in New York City when he died John Lennon His wife, Yoko Ono Lennon, who lives in the building, spoke about the singer’s last night. Hastings said He pressed the building’s hidden security button when… [Lennon] He came running, right after hearing the gunshots, and said, ‘I’ve been hit, I’ve been hit,’ and he ran past me into the back office, and he just collapsed.

“[I] “I didn’t know how bad his injury was,” Hastings added. “I went to the back office, Yoko [Ono, Lennon’s wife] He was there, right behind him, yelling, “Get an ambulance.” Get an ambulance.

Lennon was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980.

As soon as Hastings learned that Chapman was still outside the building, he “grabbed the club over the safe” and went “down the stairs, for I was going to keep an eye on this man, for I was afraid he would run away.”

The interview comes ahead of the release of Apple’s documentary series John Lennon: Lynching. Kiefer Sutherland narrates the three-part series covering Lennon’s death, the subsequent trial and the approach taken by Chapman’s legal team.

Lennon was shot outside his home in New York City. Chapman confessed to authorities at the crime scene and in 2022 He told the parole board“I wouldn’t blame anything else or anyone else for bringing me there. I knew what I was doing, I knew it was evil, I knew it was wrong, but I wanted fame so badly that I was willing to give everything and sacrifice a human life.”

“This was evil in my heart,” he added. “I wanted to be somebody, and there was nothing stopping it.” Chapman is serving a 20-year-to-life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility and has been repeatedly denied parole.

