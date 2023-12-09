December 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after a car accident in Miami

Roxanne Bacchus December 9, 2023

music

by Tamantha Ryan

published
December 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM ET

2 Chainz was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a car accident in Miami.

The “It’s a Vibe” rapper – born Tauheed K. Epps – took to Instagram Story to share video footage following the incident.

The same clip showed him being loaded into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher.

TMZ reported 2 Chainz, 46, suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries, but are in stable condition in hospital.

According to the outlet, a Tesla driver hit the rapper’s car from behind while driving on I-95.

TMZ reported that cops suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence, which Page Six cannot confirm.

2 Chainz was involved in a car accident early Saturday morning. WireImage
The “I’m Different” rapper shared a video of himself being loaded onto a stretcher into an ambulance. Instagram/@2chainz

In 2 Chainz’s video, he points his camera at the black Tesla, which sustained most of the damage to the front left driver side of the car.

For more from Page Six that you love…

The “I’m Different” director was in South Florida for the star-studded Art Basel weekend.

He also showed his followers the damage to the black Tesla car that hit him. Instagram/@2chainz
TMZ reported that the driver who hit the Grammy winner “may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.” Instagram/@2chainz

Per TMZ, he had just left a popular Miami strip club called Booby Trap.

The Grammy winner also shared a video on his Instagram Stories where he purchased a huge stone crab from Marketplace 119: Meat and Seafood before the accident occurred.

Many fans took to social media on Saturday morning, wishing 2 Chainz a speedy recovery.

TMZ reported that 2 Chainz suffered neck injuries but was in stable condition at the hospital. Getty Images

“Glad 2 Chainz is doing well. Drunk drivers are a danger. “I hope he recovers soon,” one user wrote.

Another added: “@2chainz love you UNC get well soon.”

See also  Robert Downey Jr. will not reprise his role as Iron Man again - Deadline

“Prayers for 2Chainz, he has so much to offer the world,” a third supporter tweeted.


