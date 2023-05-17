What if the “succession” election disaster really happened in Milwaukee?

All roads lead to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The creamy city and the fictional election disaster are the focus of the latest episode of the popular HBO show, Caliphate. In Sunday’s episode, it was election night for the fictional ATN news network, and a fire at a vote-counting site in Milwaukee adds to an already chaotic night for the show’s main characters. It was said that one hundred thousand presidential ballots were destroyed. “Like in 1960 and 2000, in 2016, these incredibly close election moments kept coming to the US, so it was legitimate that there was another one,” executive producer Jesse Armstrong said in an “Inside the Loop” extra for HBO subscribers. Max On Monday, Wisconsin Election Commissioner Ann Jacobs tweeted her analysis of the scenario and explained on 12 News at 4 that the show’s writers were accurate in their portrayal of how Wisconsin’s election “count” systems work. Jacobs said the episode incorrectly stated that the election could not tell who mailed or submitted absentee ballots that were burned in the fire. “Our staff, like Milwaukee’s city clerks, are able to scan the barcodes of all the absentee ballot envelopes that have been received. They do, and that goes right away to the statewide computer system. So we know whose ballots have arrived very quickly,” Jacobs said in the interview. live on Tuesday “after they went in. If there is an actual fire at a ballot-counting facility and the ballot papers are destroyed, the court will likely decide what happens to the voters who have cast ballots,” she said. Are we going to end up with some kind of deadline adjustment to reintroduce ballot papers or let people vote.” “That certainly would be my hope because if this happens, we wouldn’t want to see 100,000 people completely disenfranchised.” There are only two episodes left in the final season of “Succession.” The next episode airs Sunday, May 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

