Prince William and Kate Middleton share a new photo on their 2023 Christmas card

The royal family is totally in the holiday spirit, launching a pair of new Christmas cards to celebrate the season.

Prince William and Princess Kate participated New black and white family photo By Josh Shiner. Their 2023 card shows the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, dressed casually in white button-downs and jeans, matching their three children: Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; And Prince Louis, 5.

Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were released Your first official birthday card as King and Queen.

The photo was taken by Hugo Burnand, the official coronation photographer of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace following the coronation in May.

Their Majesties were seen wearing the same clothes they wore after their coronation, including their estate clothes. King Charles III, 75, wears a purple silk velvet robe with gold embroidery that was originally worn by King George VI. Queen Camilla, 76, is wearing an original gown designed by Bruce Oldfield.

Camilla was also seen wearing Queen Mary’s tiara, while Charles wore the Imperial State Tiara.

Both cards were released on Saturday, just one day after Princess Kate hosted the holiday special Together at Christmas, in collaboration with the Royal Foundation’s Center for Early Childhood, at Westminster Abbey. The third annual Christmas concert saw the Westminster Abbey Choir perform carols with singers such as Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bye.

The program focused on early childhood development, as with the new Kate program Form us Awareness campaign – scheduled to be broadcast on British television network ITV on Christmas Eve.

Contributing: Kim Willis

Princess KateHosts the third annual Holiday Carols special with guests Adam Lambert, Beverly Knight