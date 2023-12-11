‘The Zone of Interest’ Is Best Picture at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards – Full Winners List – Deadline

Lavka

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association unveils its 2023 awards today, and… Delivery time It updates the list of winners directly as soon as they are announced. See the latest tally below.

Hayao Miyazaki The boy and the heron The film won Best Animated Feature and debuted in North America with a record $12.8 million. Laurent Senechal won the award for best editing Anatomy of a fallThe Production Design Award went to Barbie Sarah Greenwood.

Mika Levi won Best Music/Score area of ​​interest, An awards season favorite Bad things The first prize of the day, Best Cinematography, went to Robbie Ryan. Barbie He was group runner-up in both categories.

Awards will be presented at the band’s banquet on January 13.

Nominated for an Oscar Europe Europe Screenwriter and Emmy Award nominee Trim Director Agnieszka Holland will receive this year’s LAFCA Career Achievement Award.

“Few directors have fearlessly confronted their historical gaze as Agnieszka Holland has done for decades, and we are thrilled to honor her this year,” said Robert Appel, President of LAFCA. “With moral clarity, deep empathy and invigorating filmmaking, her work reveals the damage that oppressive regimes and social and political conflict inflict on people’s everyday lives. At a time of growing unrest around the world, and with authoritarianism on the rise, Holland’s fiercely humanitarian films remind us that history is not behind us.” fully, and that vibrant political cinema is more important now than ever.

At last year’s LAFCA Awards, tar And ultimately an Oscar winner Everything everywhere at once Tied for Best Picture.

Founded in 1975, the Los Angeles Film Critics Society is made up of Los Angeles-based professional film critics working in local print and electronic media. LAFCA members hold their annual awards vote, honoring on-screen excellence on both sides of the camera.

Here are the winners revealed so far:

Best picture

Winner: Area of ​​Interest

Runner-up: Oppenheimer

Best director

Winner: Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

Runner-up: Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things

Best Documentary/Factual Film

Winner: Menus-Paisirs – Les Troisgros

Best scenario

WINNER: ANDREW HAY We’re all strangers

Runner-up: Sammy Burch for May and December

Douglas Edwards Award for Experimental Film

Winner: Wang Ping Youth (Spring).

Better bullet performance

Winner: Sandra Holler, Anatomy of a Fall and Area of ​​Interest,

And Emma Stone, poor things

Runners-up: Andrew Scott, We’re All Strangers, and

Jeffrey Wright, American novelist

Best supporting performance

WINNER: Rachel McAdams Are You There Oh My God? It’s me, Margaret W

Davin Joey Randolph, The Holdovers

Runner-up: Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon

And Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Best animation

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Second place: Robot Dreams

Editing

Winner: Laurent Senechal, Anatomy of a Fall

Runner-up: Jonathan Alberts, We’re All Strangers

Best production design

Winner: Sarah Greenwood, Barbie

Runners-up: Shauna Heath and James Price for Poor Things

Best Music/Score

Winner: Mika Levi, Area of ​​Interest

Runners-up: Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Best cinematography

Winner: Robbie Ryan for Poor Things

Runner-up: Rodrigo Brito, Killers of the Flower Moon & Barbie

Career Achievement Award

Agnieszka Holland