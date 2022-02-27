February 27, 2022

Louis Tomlinson stops showing for sick fans in the audience

Roxanne Bacchus February 27, 2022 2 min read

TMZ.com

Louis Tomlinson Ready and willing to squeeze in his live shows if one of his fans stops by, and after the Minneapolis show…it’s clear that his security is also ready to respond quickly.

Previous One-way The member gave a sold-out show Thursday night, and as he neared the end of the show—he sang his song, “Walls”—he just looked into the standing room audience, stopped the song abruptly and then shouted into the microphone for help.

When security guards rushed a fan in distress, Lewis urged the crowd to let them pass. He and the guards shouted, “Make a hole”… Then LT quietly waited on the stage to let the responders do their work.

When security started taking her off the stage, Lewis decided to light up and take a 5. Fans quickly collaborated on the incident and made a clear path for the doors.


2/20/22

Mega

This latest incident wraps it up… Artists are certainly more attentive to sick or injured members of the audience. Of course, for sure. billie eilish He did this weeks ago at a show in Atlanta, giving the entire crowd a chance A chance to relaxSit back and take a step back from the platform.

so billy She passed her inhaler To a needy fan a few weeks ago… saying that she likes to ensure the safety of her fans on her shows. John Mayer It also slowed things down for a fan during a party in Los Angeles.

See also  Bob Saget Family Sues, Blocks Release of Death Records - Deadline

As we reported … some people, most notably Kanye Westtook Billy’s comments as digging in Travis Scottwhich ended the Astroworld event 10 people diedincluding children.

After escorting his fans outside the building, Lewis returned to the stage and completed the show. Witnesses say he has been helpful throughout the ordeal… aka the new normal.

