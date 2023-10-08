Maluma walks away from a fan after he tried to grab his crotch

Everyone wants a piece of Maluma These days — but that doesn’t mean he wants people to go after a bunch of merchandise… as shown here in this video.

Check out this clip of the Colombian singer that went viral this weekend — showing him walking through a lower-level crowd during his concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut… getting very close to adoring fans, maybe even too close.

You see, when people reach out to touch him… it looks like someone is reaching for his genitals – and it looks like they may have made contact with him, much to Maluma’s dismay.

Immediately, he pulled back and kind of smacked their hands away…and gave them a little tsk-tsk. It is unclear whether it was a man or a woman who received this hand, but in any case, Maluma did not have it.





TMZ.com

This isn’t the first time Maluma has dealt with overzealous fans – it wasn’t long ago that he had to Reprimanding an audience member During the party… who threw the phone at him.