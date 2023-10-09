Rumor Roundup: Crown Jewel, Firefly Funhouse, Money in the Bank, and more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime for many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being spread by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

BW Insider Points out that “early creativity of the best matches” in Crown jewel “Already closed.”

BWE He claims that “the idea of ​​Fun and Wyatt6 is still on the table.” When asked if Uncle Hoodie would take over, they simply replied, “Yes.”

They also claim that a “get-the-money scenario” will begin soon, regarding the money being held in the bank held by Damien Priest.

Brian Alvarez said Wrestling Monitor Radio That Cash Wheeler is injured and it is not known how long FTR will be sidelined because of this.

Alvarez also said he heard that Luchasaurus may have broken his finger at the same show.

PW Insider says Mark Briscoe is “in the ring training for his comeback.”

