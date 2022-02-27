February 28, 2022

Queen Elizabeth latest news – Her Majesty the Queen has postponed another event where Prince Andrew “broken” after settling

Roxanne Bacchus February 28, 2022 1 min read

Inside Kate & William’s Platinum Jubilee Outdoor Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be heading to Jamaica as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are scheduled to travel to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on March 19 for an eight-day tour.

Kensington Palace said William and Kate will visit Historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community in Belize, as well as explore the country’s biodiversity.

In Jamaica, they will team up with the Jamaican Defense Forces and celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley and other pioneering Jamaican musicians alongside potential future stars.

In the Bahamas, Cambridge will visit a number of islands and experience the world-famous Junkanoo Parade.

The palace said the couple asked to meet as many local residents as possible.

They will also address district responses to Covid-19 and the impact of the pandemic on districts.

A statement added that Kate and William will also touch on topics “close to their hearts” – including their work with the Earthshot Award, mental health and the importance of early childhood for lifelong outcomes.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman added: “Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit, which will be their first joint official tour abroad since the onset of Covid-19 in 2020.”

