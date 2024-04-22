April 22, 2024

Zendaya brings a modern twist to the tennis shirt

Roxanne Bacchus April 22, 2024 2 min read

Vogue May cover star Zendaya is breaking the online fashion game United press tour, giving #TennisCore a run for its money. From wearing a sparkly pleated mini dress with Loewe tennis ball heels to a Thom Browne ensemble with an embroidered pleated skirt and an embroidered tennis racket, she set the bar high. And let's not forget her bold neon green dress by Celia Kritharioti, which perfectly matched the color of the tennis ball, with a plunging neckline and a cheeky tennis ball detail at her waist. Her latest feat? A runway spin on timeless tennis basics.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, accompanied by stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, the actress stunned in a custom look designed by creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus and the design team of his eponymous brand. Her outfit featured a chic take on a polo neck tennis blouse, elegantly presented in hot pink and turned into a matching two-piece featuring a '60s-inspired midi skirt. A touch of flair is added to the waistband and waistband set by the clasp detail, complemented by a drawstring keyhole, that holds the top and skirt perfectly together. literally By chain. The look was completed with a light pink bow-adorned headband, pink slide heels and stunning gold Bvlgari jewelry.

Just when we thought we'd reached the pinnacle of dressing style (“What's next? A mini tennis ball dress?” quipped a colleague at Vogue magazine HQ), the meticulous curation of silhouettes, historical nods and brand choices owes its brilliance to the dynamic duo of Zendaya and her designer Lou Roach. I say keep serving.

