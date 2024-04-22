Kevin Bacon returns to Footloose High School to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary





CNN

—



Kevin Bacon he have Delivered On his promise to return to Utah High School, where his famous 1984 movie “Footloose” was filmed.

Bacon made an appearance at Payson High School on Saturday, months after the school's students launched a #BacontoPayson campaign on social media. As part of the effort, students recreated movie scenes and choreographed videos in hopes of catching the actor's attention so he would appear at the school's final party.

Payson High School is scheduled to move in at the end of the school year.

“When I first heard about the ‘Bacon to Payson’ thing, I said, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ But you all were tireless,” Bacon said in his speech on the school’s football field Saturday. ABC7. “You talked me into it.”

Bacon said he appreciated the student's commitment.

CBS/Getty Images Kevin Bacon in “Footloose.”

As part of Payson High School's effort to bring Bacon back to campus, they pledged to create 5,000 essential resource kits to help his foundation Sixdegrees.org, which benefits underserved and under-resourced communities. The organization aims to mobilize and distribute up to 40,000 kits as part of its programme “Footloose 40” initiative.

In his speech Saturday, Bacon thanked the students for “turning what could have been just a movie star coming back to get a pat on the back into something really positive.”

Bacon was presented with an honorary degree from Payson High School, posed for photos with students and even swung by his locker during his visit, according to a video posted on Bacon's website. Instagram Saturday stories.

Released in 1984, “Footloose” stars Bacon as a teenager who moves to a small town that bans dancing, a measure he works to repeal. The film culminates in a concert, which after 40 years seems to still be the place to go.