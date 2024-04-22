Taylor Swift has given fans so much. Is it finally too much?

Four new studio albums. Four re-recorded albums as well. A billion dollar world tour full of oxygen with a movie concert to match. Naturally, one high-profile relationship extended to the Super Bowl.

For some, the constant deluge that peaked last year is beginning to add up to a new (previously unimaginable) feeling: Taylor Swift fatigue.

This sentiment has only been reinforced online in the days following the release of Tortured Poets Oath, which went from a 16-song album to a 31-song, two-hour epic just hours after its release.

Many critics (including The New York Times) suggested that the album was overcrowded—simply not her best. And the music criticism has now opened up a little space for a broader round of complaint unlike anything Swift has encountered during her recent, prolific, world-conquering career.