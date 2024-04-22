Taylor Swift has given fans so much. Is it finally too much?

Four new studio albums. Four re-recorded albums as well. A billion dollar world tour full of oxygen with a movie concert to match. Naturally, one high-profile relationship extended to the Super Bowl.
For some, the constant deluge that peaked last year is beginning to add up to a new (previously unimaginable) feeling: Taylor Swift fatigue.
This sentiment has only been reinforced online in the days following the release of Tortured Poets Oath, which went from a 16-song album to a 31-song, two-hour epic just hours after its release.
Many critics (including The New York Times) suggested that the album was overcrowded—simply not her best. And the music criticism has now opened up a little space for a broader round of complaint unlike anything Swift has encountered during her recent, prolific, world-conquering career.
“It's as if you're producing too much… too fast… in a shameless attempt to completely saturate and dominate the market instead of having something important or even half-interesting to say… Art suffers!” Chris Murphy, Vanity Fair writer, Published on X.
This doesn't mean no one listened to the album; far from it. Spotify said that the song “Poets”, which was released on Friday, has become… Most streamed album in a single day With more than 300 million streams.
And of course, many of Swift's most ardent fans, known as “Swifties,” loved her 11th studio album, or at least decided to air any reservations in private conversations. The early days of the album's release were greeted with the usual lyrical dissection of the key hints hidden within the songs, and the attention to every word that few other artists receive.
Some have blamed Swift for selling so many issues of “Poets” only to double the size after those orders came in, as part of a sale. Present companies with sarcasm. (care CD, Vinyl Or the Phantom clear vinyl?) Daily Mail I compiled what I deemed to be “The 10 Worst Lyrics on Taylor Swift's New Album – Ranked!”
For this part, ShorthandThe satirical women's magazine ran a post titled “Woman Goes Hard to Like Taylor Swift's New Album for Fear of Facing Consequences.”
Those who dare to publicly criticize Swift are keenly aware of the potential for backlash. Murphy, Vanity Fair writer, Made a dark joke about it. At least one user Paste magazine chose not to include a byline Harsh review From Swift's album, Citing safety concerns by the writer.
And in an unusual twist, even Swift herself is widely seen as taking her more hard-line defenders to task in one particular song on the new album, “But Daddy I Love Him.” Some groups of Swift's fan base strongly disapproved of her brief relationship with Matty Healy in 1975, and it now appears to be soured. With the amount of record real estate Hailey consumed on the last album.
Strange and complicated times in Taylor's land.
“It can be a tough few days for the fan base,” said Nathan Hubbard, co-host of the Ranger Podcast.Every single album“, he wrote on social media Topic on “Poets” on Friday. “They will hear some valid criticism that they are not accustomed to (if critics dare), and for many, they will have to reconcile the fact that this is not their favourite, while still truly celebrating and supporting it.”
“Indeed, following up on the 31-song double album After Midnight felt like a ‘hostage situation,'” Hubbard wrote.
In a new podcast episode released over the weekend, Hubbard and his co-host, Nora Princiotti, Among those who pointed out Although the album may be incomplete, Swift may have simply needed to purge herself of the songs on “Poets” to process a turbulent time in her life.
Princiotti said she enjoyed a lot of the album and was careful to stipulate that “Poets” contains many “special songs.”
But she also allowed for some “tough love.”
“Musically, I'm not really hearing anything new,” she said, adding that Swift could have “done more self-editing.”
“I don't think the fact that this double album is over two hours long does favor what he's good at,” Princiotti said. “And I think for the second album in a row, I'm still kind of wondering, 'Okay, where do we go from here?'
In the end, Princiotti rated “The Poets” a “B.” And in her podcast world and Taylor Swift's world, Princiotti admitted that this was probably an all-time low.
