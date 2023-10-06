Fan creates Taylor Swift-inspired display for Halloween

October 6, 2023

I was finishing up the setup. I mean it was a really busy day. Hundreds of lights, three ghosts, and 10 bone corpses. You see skeletons, but they are dressed nicely. One could even call them gorgeous. Everyone has been really positive. This is Caitlin McLaughlin. Her love of Halloween and her favorite singer have built her house*** a great reputation over her son. Oh, my God. Yes, I love Taylor Swift. It all started when McLaughlin went to T Swift’s concert in June and August. I was, um, talking to my husband and I said, oh my gosh, we should decorate our skeletons or something, and this tour has now put Swifty*** the new Hollows Eve twist on the Eras tour. Oh, I used to call it the SCA Tour. Um, I don’t know. I love him. Handcrafted boxes display Swift’s skeletons wearing handmade clothing from the singer’s albums. Yes. The number one debut album is Taylor’s debut. Ah speak now in purple. This one hurts to get rid of. This was on the 18th in 1989. *** brought a different meaning to the haunted show. I just hope it makes them smile. Patty Stork is all smiles. She’s got a front-row seat to the Scares tour right across the street, and she wouldn’t sell it to the ticket manager for anything. People slow down and take a photo. So the community is thrilled as fans are already shaping up for a new era of Halloween. Feel like you’re not finished yet. I don’t think I am. I would probably be like adding things to it in Sun. Prairie Swifty, Elizabeth Wattie NC 15 News. And then I was.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI (Video above from WMTV via CNN) –

Taylor Swift fans are bringing what they’re calling a “sc-Eras” tour to their front yard this Halloween.

Hundreds of lights, three ghosts, and 10 bone corpses.

Katelyn McLaughlin’s love of Halloween and her favorite singer has built a reputation for her home on the block she lives.

It all started when McLaughlin went to a Taylor Swift concert in June.

“In August, I was talking to my husband and said, ‘Oh my God, we should decorate our skeletons or something for the Tour of the Ages,'” Caitlin McLaughlin said. WMTV.

Now Swiftie has put a new spin on Hallow’s Eve on her Era’s Tour.

Displaying a handcrafted box, Swift’s skeletons wear handmade clothing from the singer’s albums.

This show brings a different meaning to the haunted show.

