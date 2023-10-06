Fan creates Taylor Swift-inspired display for Halloween
Taylor Swift fans will be bringing what they’re calling a “sc-Eras” tour to their front lawn this Halloween. Hundreds of lights, three ghosts, and 10 bone corpses. Katelyn McLaughlin’s love of Halloween and her favorite singer has built a reputation for her home on the block she lives. It all started when McLaughlin went to a Taylor Swift concert in June. “In August, I was talking to my husband and said, ‘Oh my God, we should decorate our skeletons or something like The Eras Tour,'” Caitlin McLaughlin told WMTV. Afternoon tour. Handmade box display of Swift’s skeletons wearing handmade clothing from the singer’s albums. This show brings a different meaning to the haunted show.
