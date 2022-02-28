SAG Awards member Brian Cox: Russian attack on Ukraine ‘really appalling’

Actor Brian Cox spoke emotionally about the conflict in Ukraine and the silencing of Russian artists on Sunday when accepting the Screen Actors Guild Award for “Succession” actors.

The Scottish actor, who plays Logan Roy on the HBO series, said Russia’s attack on Ukraine was “really appalling” before speaking publicly about not allowing artists in Russia to express their opinion on the situation in Ukraine.

“There is one thing I would like to add, which I think is important to me and I hope it will be important to you and I think as actors, artists, writers and directors you will be. That is something that comes to my mind about what is happening in Ukraine,” Cox said while accepting the award for Best Dramatic Ensemble. truly”.

The actor commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s past as a comedian.

“It’s especially horrific in terms of how it affects others, particularly in our profession. The President of Ukraine was a comedian. He was a great burlesque performer. And we have to respect that for him. Getting to the presidency was amazing,” Cox said.

“The thing that really bothered me is what is happening in Russia to my fellow actors, actresses, performers, writers and critics. They are told, under the weight of high treason, that they can’t say a word about Ukraine. And I think this is very appalling. And I think we should all stand together.”

Cox also addressed individuals in Russia, especially artists, who opposed the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“For these people, the people in Russia who don’t like what is happening, especially the artists, and I think we should really join them and celebrate with them hoping that they can really make a difference. I think they can,” he said.

Cox's comments come days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine. Russian forces have since infiltrated a number of cities in Ukraine, although their offensive has been slowed by resistance from Ukrainian forces and ordinary citizens.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Sunday that at least 352 civilians were killed in Ukraine amid the invasion.

Other actors showed their solidarity with Ukraine at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Michael Douglas wore a blue and yellow handkerchief, and Tyler Perry, Shari Belafonte and Douglas Hodge wore blue and yellow ribbons, according to the British Guardian newspaper. e! News.

Actress Leslie Odom Jr. opened the award ceremony with the presence of A Brief indication Of the conflict, he said, “We hold a place in our hearts for Ukraine and send our thoughts, prayers and hopes for imminent peace.”