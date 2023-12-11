December 11, 2023

BTS’s V shares a touching message to fans before his enlistment + video call with Jungkook

Roxanne Bacchus December 11, 2023 2 min read

BTS‘s Fifth He wrote a heartfelt letter to fans before his enlistment!

On the day of his enlistment on December 11, V posted on Instagram a screenshot of the video call he had with his fellow BTS member. Jungkook. he wrote, “Hyung He’s going first. Recruit safely tomorrow.”

V also took to Weverse to write the following message:

I think I will miss you all very much.

Honestly, I’m sad because I can’t make happy memories with ARMY (BTS’s official fan club) right now, but besides this one thing, it’ll be good. The hardest thing is not being able to see ARMY. After a long period of 18 months, I will be back in really good health, so ARMY, take good care of your health, and if you spend every day searching for happiness, I will show up and say: “Ta-da! I’m here!” I’ve also prepared different things for those 18 months, so please look forward to them.

As we always do, let’s make precious memories after I return. I’m really going to miss you, and I really love you, so please wait for me until then. I will return soon! Goodbye!

Along with the touching post, V also shared photos and videos of himself and his bandmates.

Earlier in November, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement announcing that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are preparing for military enlistment. RM and V will be enlisting on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook will be enlisting together the next day on December 12.

I wish all BTS members a safe and healthy service!

source (1)

