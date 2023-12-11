December 12, 2023

Taylor Swift hangs out with Ava Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner

Sports and entertainment

December 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM ET

It was magical meeting her.

Ava Hunt, the teenage daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, spent some time Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium with Kansas City Chiefs’ newest fan, Taylor Swift, as the defending Super Bowl champions fell to the Bills, 20-17.

in the picture Posted on InstagramSwift — who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — can be seen wrapping his arm around Ava while holding a gift from the Hunt family.

Taylor Swift and Ava Hunt at the Chiefs-Bills game on December 11, 2023. Ava Hunt/Instagram
Ava Hunt with her mother Tavia Hunt and sister Gracie Hunt. Ava Hunt/Instagram

“Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift,” Ava captioned the post, which has been “liked” more than 10,000 times.

In addition to Swift, 33, Ava and her sister Gracie Hunt appeared on the sidelines with YouTuber turned boxer and wrestler Logan Paul, country music group Old Dominion and former Presidents Jamaal Charles.

It was an eventful afternoon in Kansas City, especially the final minutes of the contest.

Gracie Hunt, Logan Paul and Ava Hunt on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium. Ava Hunt/Instagram
The Hunt family also took a photo on the sideline with former running back Jamaal Charles (second from right). Ava Hunt/Instagram

Leading quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce, who then passed to wide receiver Kadarius Toney for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown to give Kansas City the lead.

Toney was then called for offsides on the play, with Mahomes later exploding on the sideline about the officiation.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Mahomes said. “Not just from me, and from football in general, to have greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to play like that, you want to see the guys on the field deciding the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we talk “For something… It’s the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To get a flag that changes the outcome of the game. I’ve never had offensive offsides.”

See also  Appearance of Donald Trump's train wreck in East Palestine heats up 'SNL' star — Deadline
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws a pass in the second half against the Bills on December 10, 2023. Getty Images
Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Chiefs-Bills game on December 10, 2023. Getty Images
Taylor Swift in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs-Bills game on December 10, 2023. Getty Images

The loss dropped the Chiefs to 8-5 on the season, their second straight loss.

Despite the score, it looks like Swift had the time of her life in the game.

In what was her sixth appearance at a Chiefs game this season, the pop star could be seen supporting Kelce, 34, from a suite while cheering with other fans.

The couple – who have been linked since September – Left arrowhead together hand by hand.

The Chiefs will visit the Patriots next Sunday.


