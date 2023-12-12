Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce on the cheek in a rare PDA photo

There must be mistletoe nearby!

In a sweet new image Posted on Instagram on monday, Taylor Swift And Travis Kelsey She can be seen cuddling as the singer plants a kiss on Travis’ cheek inside a pop-up Christmas bar in Kansas City.

The photo was allegedly taken Sunday evening after the Chiefs’ tough loss to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor, 33, was in attendance at the game and was seen cheering on Travis, 34, before Exit the field hand in hand.

In the caption of his post, NFL barber Patrick Regan thanked Taylor for the photos he posted, including one photo of him cutting Travis’ hair before the game.

“Thanks @Taylor Swift For Gameday Freshy images for @killatrav 🙌🏼❤️ I had a great time at yesterday’s game 🏈,” Regan shared.

In the photo of Travis and Taylor posted by Regan, the Chiefs tight end can be seen wearing a light-colored lumberjack jacket, which many fans speculated could be a nod to the third anniversary of Taylor’s album. forever.

Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs game in a cottage-style ensemble, wearing an undeniably cozy outfit that included a green and brown plaid shirt, fur pants, and a forest green hat. Fans were quick to praise the look on social media, describing it as “forever encrypted“.

Meanwhile, Taylor wore a short black skirt with tights, a black T-shirt and knee-high boots during the match while also sporting her signature red lip.

According to Chitra Jackson, a real estate agent in Columbus, Ohio, and friend of Travis, the couple rented a luxury bus to transport their group and reserved a Christmas bar in downtown Kansas City for friends and family.

“My friend Calvin Luke, owner of Grille 55 and Pure Soul and Seafood in Cleveland, Ohio, is a friend of Travis and has known him since seventh grade. We were in the game booth, which was full of family and friends stuff,” Jackson tells ET.

“Taylor is very likable. She’s so humble and kind,” the real estate agent continued.

“We had a great time. Patrick Mahomes There was also. He was kind and took a picture of my nephew. Taylor and Travis are very much in love. “It was nice to see them together and I could see them getting married,” Jackson says.

Chitra Jackson

Chitra Jackson Calvin Locke

The celebration came in a Kansas City bar after the game ended with a score of 20-17.

It was a tough night in which the Chiefs almost got the win but lost it after a referees decision in the fourth quarter.

At this moment, wide receiver Kadarius Toney successfully received a pass from Kelce and rushed into the end zone for a touchdown only for the play to not be called as the referees said Toney was offside on the snap.

The call received a strong reaction from Travis’ Chiefs teammates, including… Mahomes Who completely disagreed with the situation.

“I played seven years in the NFL and an offensive offside was never called,” Mahomes said He told reporters During the post-match press conference. “He takes from not only this game and this season, but Travis’ legendary career [Kelce] It has been.”

During the game, Taylor also had an interesting moment after NFL broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. He referred to her as Travis’ wife While on air with announcing partner Jim Nantz.

“As you can see, Kelsey’s wife, Taylor Swift, is in the audience,” Romo pointed out, quickly correcting himself and saying, “I’m sorry–” Girlfriend“.

“Not yet,” Nantz said in response.

