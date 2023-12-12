Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee’s Hurricane Emergency Fund

Taylor Swift is extending her generosity to a place close to her heart.

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that tore through several Tennessee counties on Saturday, Swift made a $1 million donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Hal Cato, CEO of the community foundation, confirmed Swift’s contribution. The organization manages a fund that supports nonprofit organizations that provide vital services in all phases of a disaster: immediate relief, short-term recovery, and long-term recovery. Those wishing to donate can visit www.cfmt.org.

Although she’s often seen socializing on the East Coast, the star has just been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year She maintains ties to Nashville, where she still lives and has her office.

As a teenager, Swift attended Hendersonville High School in Sumner County, one of several schools, including Davidson and Montgomery, that were devastated by storms that killed at least six people, injured dozens, and destroyed homes and buildings.

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, the tornado that devastated Clarksville in Montgomery County traveled an 11-mile path and had wind speeds of 150 mph.

Cato said Swift’s donation “will support immediate and long-term recovery needs” in Sumner County and surrounding areas hardest hit by the hurricanes.

Swift’s donation isn’t the first time the new billionaire has quietly dabbled in charitable work.

more:It’s official: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is making history as the first to earn a billion dollars

Throughout her Eras tour this year, Swift has made significant contributions to food banks in every US city in which she has played.

Official spokesman The Arizona Food Bank told CNN Swift’s donation allowed the organization to send trailers loaded with 40,000 pounds of fresh produce to its member food banks while also increasing funding for anti-hunger programs.

Silicon Valley Food Bank’s Second Harvest Revealed During her tour stop in Santa Clara, California, Swift donated enough to “feed an average of approximately 500,000 people each month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.”

Swift’s great affection extended within the company as well. With the conclusion of the Eras Tour in August, the singer awarded $55 million in bonuses to her family, including dancers, truck drivers, sound crew and catering staff.

more:Is Taylor Swift generous? Billionaire Eras Tour must shake off criticism over donations.