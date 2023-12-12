December 12, 2023

The meaning and effects of Mercury retrograde in Capricorn 2023

December 12, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn will begin on December 13, 2023, and will station direct on January 1, 2024, which makes the beginning of 2024 feel like a good reset because we will be able to accomplish a lot more with Mercury in a cardinal sign. This will be a pivotal transit that generally affects the cardinal and earth signs.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn will be a period of discipline and control.

The main themes of Mercury’s transit in Capricorn will be related to work or school, learning, and communication. Capricorn is associated with the 10th house of career, so we may focus on what we have accomplished and how to turn our dreams into reality. Other themes of this transit can revolve around career goals, expanding our knowledge of subjects, and analyzing how disciplined we are.

Profession goals

Mercury wants us to slow things down, see if we are on track with our plans, and find ways to increase productivity. The transit is a time to make adjustments and think about how to improve to make these moves when the planet moves direct in January, especially with Saturn currently directing as well.

Learning and expanding knowledge

When a planet is retrograde, it can present us with a great opportunity to review and relearn anything that still raises doubts in us. With this transit focusing on career, we could learn something new about our job or start a new semester to increase our skills. For those in school, a crossover can be a good way to refresh their knowledge about a subject before starting a new semester.

discipline

Being honest about how well we manage our to-do lists and recognizing our mistakes may be helpful during this transit. After all, Saturn wants us to get better and take the time to learn.

