Jamie Spears climbs onto rooftops without his right leg after it was amputated

Jamie Spears He reappeared without his right leg, 7 weeks after it was amputated.

BritneyThe father was in a warehouse in Kentwood, getting out of his car, when the photos were taken. BTW, Britney owns the warehouse, but Jimmy has what amounts to a lifetime lease where he has the right to use it to store his RV and other property.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ… Jimmy’s leg was amputated 4 inches above his knee.

TMZ broke the story, Jimmy He underwent surgery After the infection spread to the point where doctors were unable to save the limb.

Our sources say Jamie has been fitted with a prosthetic leg, but until he can use it, he remains restricted to a wheelchair and walker.

As for his relationship with Britney, hours after we revealed the story of his amputation, Britney I posted a picture Her father on Instagram… the first photo she posted of him in a long time.

Beyond that, our sources say Britney hasn’t reached out to her father, at least not yet. But we’re told she recently spoke about missing her.