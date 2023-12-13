13 December 2023, 02:33 GMT Updated 23 minutes ago

Andre Braugher, star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, has died at the age of 61, after a brief illness.

Prager often portrayed a police officer during his career, performing both dramatic and comedic roles.

He received two Emmy Awards, out of a total of 11 nominations throughout his career, for his roles in Murder and the Thief.

Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, praised Prager’s “irreplaceable talent.”

“I am honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years in witnessing your irreplaceable talent.” The crew posted on Instagram.

“This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will forever be grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, advice, kindness, and friendship.

“You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

Born in Chicago, Prager graduated from Stanford University before attending the Juilliard School of Drama.

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Prager may be best remembered for his role as Ray Holt on the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine

He was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards – including four for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He won in 1998 for his role in the film Homicide: Life on the Street, and in 2006 for his performance in the film The Thief, in which he played himself.

Prager’s breakthrough came in the 1989 film Glory, where he played a soldier in a black Union regiment in the American Civil War.

The film was directed by Ed Zwick, and also starred Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, and Denzel Washington – who won his first Academy Award for his supporting role in the film.

Prager’s television career blossomed when he played Detective Frank Pembleton on the gritty Baltimore police show Homicide: Life on the Street, for which he won an Emmy Award in 1998.

He recently starred in She Said, a biographical drama in which Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play investigative journalists who uncovered the Harvey Weinstein story.

He played Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times who supervised the reporters.

Comment on the photo, Braugher won an Emmy Award in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work on Thief

The actor’s other film credits include Primal Fear, which saw him star opposite Richard Gere, Salt, with Angelina Jolie, and City of Angels, alongside Meg Ryan and Nicolas Cage.

But many will remember him best for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which saw him star alongside Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatrice, Joe Lo Truglio, and Melissa Fumero, playing NYPD officers in the fictional 99th Precinct in Brooklyn.

David Simon, whose non-fiction book “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets” was inspired by the show, said Prager’s death was “too soon.”

Simon, who also created The Wire, said on Twitter: “I’ve worked with a lot of amazing actors. I will never work with a better actor.”

Actor Mark Evan Jackson, who played Braugher’s on-screen husband on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, shared a photo of the couple embracing during filming, while wearing their wedding rings.

He commented on the post on X: “Oh Captain. Oh Captain.”

“I’ve never seen an actor like that on television,” Fontana said. “His rhythms were so unique.”

Braugher’s other notable credits include Benjamin O. Davis in Tuskegee Airmen, Dr. Ben Gideon in Gideon’s Crossing – which earned him a Golden Globe nomination – and Owen in Men Of A Certain Age, all roles that won him Emmy Award nominations.

Mike Royce, who co-wrote Men of a Certain Age, said on Twitter: “This is impossible for me to deal with. He was the best actor in the world. An incredible human being. Incomprehensible loss.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he has been cast as the leading man in the Netflix-backed mystery thriller The Residence set in the White House.

His agent, Jennifer Allen, told the Palestinian News Agency that Brugger died on Monday after a short illness.