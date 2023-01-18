Jay Briscoe, Ring of Honor Pro Wrestling Star, Dead at 38

Jay BriscoeThe professional wrestling star passed away with Ring of Honor. He was only 38 years old.

Founder of AEW Tony Khanwho bought the Ring of Honor promotion last March, shared the sad news on social media… and wrote, “Sadly, Jamin Pugh. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he’s been a star in ROH for over 20 years, has passed away from the show.” The first to date.”

“Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, where they remain champions to this day. We will do everything we can to support his family. Rest in peace Jamin.”

Jay – real name is Jamin “Jay” Pugh He joined ROH in 2002 and went on to form one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history with his brother Mark.

Jay and Mark were tag team partners wrestling under the name “The Briscoe Brothers,” but Jay has enjoyed success as a singles competitor as well – becoming the Ring of Honor World Champion on two separate occasions.

Indoor pro wrestler Dave Meltzer reports that the wrestling vet was involved in a car accident in Delaware.

Correcting the location of Jay Briscoe’s accident, it was Laurel, Delaware, not Maryland. – Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

Jay and Mark were inducted into the Ring of Honor’s inaugural class last year.

Jay's contemporaries across the wrestling world have already begun sharing condolences over the tragic loss.