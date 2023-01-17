January 18, 2023

Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences

Roxanne Bacchus January 17, 2023



CNN

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now being held by federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little.

The couple who were last month He was sentenced in November to prison for fraud and tax offences, of which they were informed Dedicated prisons in Florida and Kentucky ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, which is noon local time, Little told CNN.

Todd Chrisley has been serving 12 years at FPC Pensacola, a minimum security facility in Pensacola, Florida.

Julie Chrisley is serving her seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky, which is described as a “federal security medical center with minimal satellite security camps” on the prison’s website.

The Chrisleys, known for their reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were Convicted in June in court in Georgia for conspiracy to defraud banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

The couple and their accountant were also convicted of several tax offenses, including attempting to defraud the IRS and evading collection of back taxes, according to the Justice Department.

The Chrisleys maintain their innocence and appeal their cases.

“Chrisley Knows Best” debuted in 2014 on USA Network. The abbreviated tenth season is scheduled to air sometime this year.

