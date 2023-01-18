The act of Pir Khalsa asking Simon Cowell “Is he alive?”

The battle of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars heats up.

The best acts from the international “Got Talent” franchise continue to battle NBC’s superstar competition (Monday, 8 p.m. ET/PT) with their sights set on the finals. Of the show’s judges – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel – only Cowell had the power to knock out Monday’s Golden Buzzer, securing a place in the finals. (The second place finalist would be decided by a voting panel of “superfans”, while eight other finalists again faced elimination.)

Here’s how the evening unfolded:

Quill surprises himself by choosing Golden Buzzer

Mike E. He joked about his stepson, whom he refers to as “stepmother” because of their similar age, and staying out so late. “I drove around the corner to pick him up (from a party), came home three hours later,” said Winfield. His wife said, “Michael, have you been drinking?” I’m like, “We have some of the same friends. Everyone’s been there. Still out there. I’ll go get him again.”

“You’re that ray of sunshine, and I love you,” Klum said gleefully. “you are happy”.

If Winfield had performed the evening’s routine before, Coyle speculated, “It might have been a whole different story, because you come back much funnier, more confident. I can even see in your eyes how much that means to you now.”

“She means everything,” Winfield said. “This is what I’ve wanted forever. I wanted ‘AGT’. I’ve been doing this for 20 years, you go unnoticed, and then you finally get a podium. There’s no time to take off or hit the brakes. I’m here to play.”

Coyle, noticing the crowd’s admiration for standing up, awarded him the golden buzzer. “You know what, Mike? I love and love and love people who compete,” Cowell said, “and I didn’t expect to do that, but I will.”

Saxophonist Avery Dixon hits all the right notes

Saxophonist Avery Dixon, a competitor on season 17 of “AGT” who received the golden buzzer from then-host Terry Crews, returned Monday.

Rivaling his mom, the young musician, who picked up the saxophone after being bullied for his voice, said: “I’m here to get it out of this house and win it all.”

Dixon gave himself a fighting chance when he and his band performed an energetic rendition of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” that got Klum dancing on her feet.

“That’s how you do it!” she said, smiling.

Mandel commended Dixon’s development. “I escalated it,” Mandel said. “You went from an amazing talent to an amazing show. You are a show!”

Pir Khalsa is an almost unwatchable work for Kaul

A group that performs dangerous stunts that first appeared in Season 14, the Per Khalsa group showed they were ready for the “All-Stars” with intimidating action that Cowell found hard to watch.

For one piece, a blindfolded member of the group of four took a sword and slapped the coconut on another member’s neck. “I can’t stand it!” worried crew said.

For another trick, the blindfolded member smashed coconuts and watermelons, fixing his assistant’s body with a sledgehammer. “I can’t watch,” Mandel said nervously with his hands on his head.

When the sledgehammer was about to hit a watermelon by the group member’s head, Quill covered his eyes. After a swing, Cowell, who had walked away from the stage, asked, “Is he alive?”

In the group’s final feat, the blindfolded man cuts an apple between the heads of two partners with a chainsaw.

“This is by far the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Mandel said.

“Start!” Klum agreed. “It was exhausting to watch! You guys are insanely crazy, and it was amazing—it was so much fun. It was so good. I couldn’t look away.”

Cowell said the group would get his vote for the finals.

Who did the fans choose?

Crews, expanding the suspense of team selection, revealed the top 3 in the finals. (Remember, they can only choose one action to apply.)

As much as Pir Khalsa impressed the judges, the group was nowhere in sight. Dixon crews revealed. Keren Montero, singer who won “Dominicana’s Got Talent” in 2021; Idea reader Peter Antonio from season 16 of “AGT,” who Cowell said lacked showmanship, was a top pick for the panel.

But it was Dixon whose fan votes moved on to the next round.

