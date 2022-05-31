‘Star Wars’ calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram





The ‘Star Wars’ franchise is still stuck for actress Moses Ingram after she revealed that she has received hundreds of racist messages and comments on social media.

French chirp That he was “proud to welcome” Ingram, who debuted as Riva In the Disney + seriesObi-Wan Kenobi. ”

The Star Wars account tweeted: “If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: We’re resisting.” There are more than 20 million conscious species in the Star Wars galaxy, Don’t choose to be racist. ”

Ingram posted multiple examples of racist messages and comments on Instagram, noting that it had received hundreds of messages, some of which included the n-word.

“There is nothing anyone can do about this,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“The thing that bothers me is…this feeling, I have to shut up and deal with it, I have to smile and put up with it. I’m not built like that,” she continued. And for the rest of you, you are all weirdos. ”

Ingram’s experiences after her first appearance in ‘Star Wars’ have become a trend – actors John Boyega And the Kelly Marie Trang They also spoke of the racial hatred they received after appearing in the “Star Wars” films.

Tran, the first woman of color to play a major role in “Star Wars,” wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times about the harassment she received after she starred in the 2017 film “The Last Jedi.” The hatred became so intense that Tran left social media. social and Spent time in therapy.

Even earlier, in 2014, Boyega debuted in the trailer for “The Force Awakens.” A complete social media movement From #BlackStormtrooper, after many reacted to his selection with suspicion and racist remarks.