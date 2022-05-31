Marilyn Manson’s sexual assault case may not amount to accusations

Marilyn Manson He’s been the target of a sexual assault investigation for over a year, but as the case winds down, investigators haven’t found solid evidence that will beat the rocker… TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us that there were “some credibility issues with the victim” that made it difficult to build a legitimate case.

The cops are about to present their findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, who will ultimately make the decision, but it’s hard to imagine they would charge without the merchandise. While we’ve been told the case likely won’t amount to accusations, that could always change if new evidence emerged.

TMZ broke the story, Special Victims Unit investigators Down at Manson’s house in Los Angeles Back in November, execute a search warrant and confiscated media volumes – including hard drives.

Before that, policemen were looking into allegations of abuse – including accusations that he locked the women in a soundproof room in the house to punish them.

As we reported, Evan Rachel Woodwho was dating Manson in 2007 has made him severe general allegations of abuse against the rocker.

in shock The lawsuit against Wood By Manson, he accused his ex-girlfriend of writing a fake FBI letter, pretending to be an agent and alluding to the fact that he was under investigation.

Manson alleges that Wood and a friend then distributed the letter to other victims and members of the media to make it look as if he was really in trouble.



2/3/2021 SplashNews.com/BACKGRID

In early 2021, cops visited Manson, and used a helicopter to search his house after someone called a welfare check…so he’s had a lot of interaction with law enforcement over the past year and a half.