Grace Helbig reveals her breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video – Deadline

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Grace Helbig, YouTube star and former host of The The Grace Helbig Show A comedy talk show on E!, revealed in an emotional video that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Helbig said she was diagnosed with triple positive breast cancer about a month ago, which she was told was “very treatable and highly incurable.”

Describing the news as “horrific” and “surreal,” Helbig said, “Every doctor, medical professional, or person with any knowledge of cancer has said it’s very treatable, very surreal,” Helbig said. “We’re going for treatment, not remission here. Which is exciting and encouraging and helpful and good.”

Helbig learned of the diagnosis after she noticed a lump in her left breast and reluctantly told her gynecologist about it during her annual check-up.

“I kind of noticed a weird lump in my left breast, but I really had to talk myself into bringing it to her on the date because I thought I was just a stupid little girl who didn’t know how girls’ bodies work,” she said. “Thank God, I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got through I had the courage to bring him up to her because she also thought he was unnatural.”

I encourage others to check out these lumps and don’t be afraid to ask the doctor what you think is a stupid question.

She said she would undergo six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and then hormone therapy, all of which she described as a “very straightforward treatment plan.”

Helbig hasn’t lost her sense of humor and says she’s ready to “take this on”.

“The joke I haven’t lost is that I spent 15 years not using my breasts to get attention on the Internet, and yet here we go, and I’m announcing this during cancer season. So what’s next? This is my job now and I’m going to fight that little thing in my left breast as best I can.” I can and with strength and grace. Pun intended.”

She is perhaps best known for her YouTube channel It’s Grace, which has more than 2.6 million subscribers. On TV, Helbig has been creating and hosting recently The Grace Helbig Show The late-night comedy talk show, which ran for one season on E! She previously created a file My damn channel web series Daily Grace He was a correspondent for G4 Presentation Attack! She also starred in the film and executive produced it Takota camp.

Watch her video below.