Steward Health Care, the struggling operator of eight hospitals in Massachusetts, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Monday. The company said in a statement that it is seeking this process voluntarily to facilitate the restructuring process. The for-profit, private equity-backed hospital group’s problems exploded to the surface this year with revelations that it owed nearly $50 million in unpaid rent. Supervising officials later closed one of the facilities and expressed a desire to sell their other properties. “In Dallas, Texas,” Governor Maura Healey said Monday. State officials also launched a website to distribute information about the situation. The Dallas-based company said it is finalizing terms for debtor-in-possession financing with the property’s owner, Medical Properties Trust, for $75 million and up to an additional $225 million when certain conditions are met. “Toward our goal of getting Steward out of Massachusetts,” Healey also said, “is the busiest emergency room, so it will be detrimental.” Steward’s eight hospitals in Massachusetts are: St. Elizabeth’s in Brighton, Carney Hospital in Dorchester, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, and Holy Family Hospital. At Methuen and Haverhill Hospital in Haverhill, Morton Hospital in Taunton, Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, Norwood Hospital, and St. Anne’s in Fall River. “Steward Health Care has done everything it can to operate successfully in an extremely challenging health care environment. Filing for Chapter 11 restructuring is in the best interests of our patients, doctors and employees,” Dr. Ralph de la Torre, Steward’s CEO, said in a statement. “The potential loss of any of these facilities would have devastating consequences for hundreds of thousands of residents from the South Shore to southern New Hampshire,” the Massachusetts Nurses Association warned. “However, Steward’s passage of the reorganization process provides an opportunity.” for other stakeholders to take long-overdue action and highlight the voices of caregivers and patients.” Healey and Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh said the state was preparing for a Patients keep their appointments. Continue to seek care when you need it at these facilities. I want to reiterate: Hospitals are operating as usual and the Department of Public Health remains on-site at these facilities to ensure they are providing the highest standards of care.” The company’s announcement stressed that hospitals, medical centers and doctors’ offices will remain open during the bankruptcy process. “The other primary factor driving this case is Voluntary Chapter 11 filing, in large part because Steward continues to face the challenges of insufficient reimbursement by government payers as a result of declining reimbursement rates while at the same time facing higher labor costs, increased material costs, and operational costs. Due to inflation and the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.” “Steward’s goal is to resolve the Chapter 11 process as quickly as possible, with the assistance of the court, with the goal of the long-term and sustainable financial health of the system.” “Emergency operations plan” in response to the crisis. According to the State House News Service, officials last month began holding private meetings with local health care leaders to help navigate the uncertainty surrounding the Steward crisis, a move taken by Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh that should be “extremely reassuring” to those concerned about preparedness. To disable. During a recent Senate oversight hearing, Walsh said officials were preparing for the possibility of Steward filing for bankruptcy, and acknowledged there had been some discussions surrounding receivership.

