May 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sam Altman is ‘really embarrassed’ by OpenAI’s strict non-disclosure agreements

Sam Altman is ‘really embarrassed’ by OpenAI’s strict non-disclosure agreements

Cheryl Riley May 19, 2024 2 min read

On Friday, after the departure of several prominent OpenAI employees, Fox story It revealed that OpenAI employees are required to sign a restrictive agreement outside of the service. Now, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, says part of the agreement should never have happened, and this is “one of the few times I’ve ever been truly embarrassed while running OpenAI.”

The agreement includes non-disclosure and non-disparagement provisions that prohibit departing employees from criticizing OpenAI for life; They can’t even say they signed a non-disclosure agreement. Failure to sign or violate the agreement means the former employee loses all his vested shares in the company.

“We have never redeemed vested shares for anyone, and we would not do so if people did not sign a separation agreement (or did not agree to a non-disparagement agreement). Vested shares are equity, full stop,” Altman said. In a Saturday post on X.

“There was a clause about potential cancellation of shares in our previous exit documents; although we never took anything back, this should never have been something we had in any documents or communications. This is on me and one of the few times that I’m so embarrassed to run OpenAI, I didn’t know this was happening and I should have known.

Altman says OpenAI is now revamping its exit paperwork. “If any former employees who signed one of these old agreements are concerned about that, they can contact me and we will fix that as well. Very sorry about that.”

Recommended by our editors

OpenAI researcher Jan Lek resigned from OpenAI this week along with fellow researcher Ilya Sutskever. Lake said he “finally reached a breaking point” on the company’s core priorities, despite Sutskever He said The company is believed to be on the right track to developing “safe and useful” general artificial intelligence.

PC Mag logo OpenAI unveils its ChatGPT AI voice assistant

Get our best stories!

Subscribe to What’s new now Get our top stories in your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, deals or affiliate links. Subscribing to the newsletter indicates your acceptance of terms of use And privacy policy. You can unsubscribe from newsletters at any time.

See also  A cryptocurrency trader is predicting that Bitcoin parabolic will rise to a new all-time high this year — and that's his goal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Five things to know about Biden’s controversial retirement rule

May 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The best things you can buy in Memorial Day sales

May 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

A Denver Red Lobster employee was left out of a job without warning

May 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Disneyland Artists Vote to Union: NPR

May 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists think they’ve discovered the source of ‘individual radio circuits’

May 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Stuart Skinner ‘fantastic’ in return for Oilers Force 7

May 19, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

iFixit’s teardown reveals a major change in the repairability of the M4 iPad Pro

May 19, 2024 Len Houle