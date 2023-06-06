McDonald’s presents Grimace’s birthday meal and milkshake – NBC Chicago

Have you ever hosted or attended a birthday at McDonald’s? If so, then this is for you. Except this time, I’m not a friend or family member you’re going to celebrate at PlayPlace. It’s a purple McDonald’s icon.

Starting this month, McDonald’s will honor fan-favorite character Grimace’s birthday in true Grimace style, according to an announcement from the fast-food chain. Hint: includes the color purple.

“McDonald’s birthdays deliver great nostalgia for many of our fans,” says the Chicago-based restaurant, adding that this month Grimace will “finally have his moment in the spotlight on McD’s Birthday.”

Starting June 12, McDonald’s will officially launch the “Grimace Birthday Meal & Shake,” which includes a choice of a Big Mac or 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and McD’s first ever purple shake, “inspired by the iconic color and sweetness of our purple friend,” the ad says.

“Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald’s…and Grimace Birthday is all about honoring the wonderful and fun moments we all share,” said Tariq Hassan, President of Marketing and Customer Experience for McDonald’s USA, in a statement. .

For those curious about the Grimace’s origin story, McDonald’s revealed in the ad that the purple creature hails from “Grimace Island,” and is descended from a “huge family,” including his grandmother Winky, his Aunt Millie and Tillie, and his uncle O’Grimacey.

“Our timeless friend has become a fan favorite known for his fuzzy purple looks, friendly and playful personality, love of vibrations, and of course – mystical nature,” says McDonald’s.

However, the mystery surrounding the monster–and what’s inside those new purple vibrissae–remains.

“What exactly is Grimace?” McDonald’s adds. “We may never know.”

According to officials, the “Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake” will be available at participating restaurants nationwide starting June 12, while supplies last.